Bank of America Corp DE Sells 134,373 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.68% of Brigham Minerals worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $5,887,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $2,228,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $829,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -201.80 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,121. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

