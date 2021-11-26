Bank of America Corp DE Sells 23,614 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HSBC were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

