Bank of America Corp DE Sells 30,736 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Gentherm worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $89.23 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.