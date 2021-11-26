Bank of America Corp DE Sells 43,578 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of Sleep Number worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2,176.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Sleep Number by 34.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.