Bank of America Corp DE Sells 56,343 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Compass Minerals International worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.70%.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

