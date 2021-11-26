Bank of America Corp DE Sells 62,517 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of La-Z-Boy worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 8,200 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $319,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,460 shares of company stock worth $5,330,990. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

