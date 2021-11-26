Bank of America Corp DE Sells 62,517 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.51% of La-Z-Boy worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,855,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,015,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 125,603 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,460 shares of company stock worth $5,330,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

