Bank of America Corp DE Sells 81,425 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 81,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

