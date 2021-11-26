Bank of America Corp DE Sells 90,903 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Fulton Financial worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 177,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

