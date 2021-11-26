Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of PS Business Parks worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $181.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.50. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.50 and a 1-year high of $181.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.77 and a 200-day moving average of $160.02.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

