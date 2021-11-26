Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,122,485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

