Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of PS Business Parks worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB opened at $181.06 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.50 and a 1-year high of $181.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.