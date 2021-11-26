Bank of America Downgrades Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) to Neutral

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSSAF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shurgard Self Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Shurgard Self Storage has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $57.23.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.