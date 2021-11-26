Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,696 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.11% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,164,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 159,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

