Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of C$3.11 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter.

TSE:BMO opened at C$140.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$93.33 and a 1-year high of C$141.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$127.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.95.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

