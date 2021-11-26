Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMO opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

