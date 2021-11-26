Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BMO opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
