Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 511,307 shares.The stock last traded at $107.42 and had previously closed at $110.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,017,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.