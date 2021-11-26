BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) vs. Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Head to Head Review

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get BankUnited alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BankUnited and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 6 5 0 2.45 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited presently has a consensus target price of $45.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BankUnited pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 34.24% 12.21% 1.06% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.02 $197.85 million $4.00 10.18 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.70 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BankUnited beats Bancorp 34 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.