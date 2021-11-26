Bao Finance (BAO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.90 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 142.6% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00073750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00099029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.74 or 0.07461991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,381.82 or 0.99956242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

