Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.71 ($3.08).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Barclays alerts:

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

LON BARC opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.55) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 183.37. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 111.83 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market cap of £32.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.