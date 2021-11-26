Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint (LON:PAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

PAY opened at GBX 612.78 ($8.01) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 692.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. PayPoint has a 1 year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £421.24 million and a PE ratio of 19.74.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

