Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 74 ($0.97) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRR. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday.

LON NRR opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £257.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.16.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

