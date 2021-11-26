BarnBridge (BOND) Market Capitalization Achieves $124.90 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. BarnBridge has a market cap of $124.90 million and approximately $23.38 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One BarnBridge coin can now be bought for approximately $24.99 or 0.00045790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00234746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,998,342 coins. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

