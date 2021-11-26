Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $2.18 billion and $3.12 billion worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00235561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,503,789 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

