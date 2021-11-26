Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.90

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 686507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

