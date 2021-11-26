Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €111.00 ($126.14) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.79 ($116.80).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.36 ($1.55) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €91.13 ($103.56). The company had a trading volume of 803,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.01.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

