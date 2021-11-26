BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CEO Buys $14,430.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BCBP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 58,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,782. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $254.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,140,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.