BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CFO Acquires $10,010.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CFO Thomas Keating purchased 700 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BCBP traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,782. The stock has a market cap of $254.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.63. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.