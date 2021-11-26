BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.83

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.83 and traded as high as C$65.43. BCE shares last traded at C$65.30, with a volume of 552,330 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.83. The stock has a market cap of C$59.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 3.4100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

