Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.38

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 18% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $680,893.32 and $6,948.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00076140 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

