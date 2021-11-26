Beacon (BECN) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $745,222.44 and $10,868.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00064205 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 111.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 99.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.