BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.8% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.17 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.