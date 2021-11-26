Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. Beam has a market cap of $62.05 million and $7.21 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008272 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,931,800 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.