Beam Reaches Market Cap of $59.26 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Beam has a market cap of $59.26 million and $6.83 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011718 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 144.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,893,280 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.