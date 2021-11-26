Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.38.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.19. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

