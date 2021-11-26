BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $51.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001336 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

