Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 92.6% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,934.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,860.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,706.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.