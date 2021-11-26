Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 61.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 290.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $947.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $761.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 361.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

