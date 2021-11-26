Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in State Street by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in State Street by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in State Street by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 94,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of STT stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

