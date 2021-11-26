Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Portland General Electric worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 147,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 649,339 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE POR opened at $50.56 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $40.14 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

