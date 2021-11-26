Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 24.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $351,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $170.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

