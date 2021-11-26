Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

