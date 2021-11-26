Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Ingredion worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,139,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,729,000 after buying an additional 177,735 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 91.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 170,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ingredion by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Ingredion stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

