Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

NYSE MMC opened at $169.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.