Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.