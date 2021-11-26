Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,157 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $42.33 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

