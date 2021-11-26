Becker Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,317,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 155,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

