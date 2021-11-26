Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,240,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 321,601 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIG opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

