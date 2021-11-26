Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,905 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.48. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

