Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,307. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.56.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

